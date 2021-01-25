Alcohol played a ‘difficult role’ in her life. Then she became CEO of Pernod Ricard North America

Ann Mukherjee had never dreamed of being a CEO. But when she got a call from French liquor company Pernod Ricard, it felt like more than just a plum professional opportunity.

“Alcohol has played a very difficult role in my life,” she says. “It felt like destiny. Something was telling me from the universe: Don’t complain about it. Do something about it. ”

Mukherjee, who just completed her first year as chief executive of Pernod Ricard North America, is open about why she’s an unlikely choice for the top job at a company whose entire business is selling alcohol. At the age of four, Mukherjee was assaulted by a man who was inebriated. Years later, when she was a teenager, her mother was killed by a drunk driver. And as an adult, Mukherjee was in an abusive relationship in which, she says, alcohol played a role.

Many leaders would shy away from divulging the details of their personal trauma to their employer. As an Indian-American woman in an industry where CEOs typically skew white and male, you’d imagine Mukherjee might be even more guarded. But she sees her life experiences as core to her identity as a leader. “I was very upfront when I interviewed that I’ve had this history,” she says. “I didn’t know what that would mean in terms of what I would do. But I told the company, ‘I have this background, and it’s important for me to do something about it.'”

In fact, her own experiences informed one of her first initiatives as CEO: an ad campaign about consent for Absolut Vodka, one of Pernod Ricard’s flagship brands. It also felt like a natural extension of Absolut’s reputation as a “brand of provocation,” Mukherjee says, referencing its support of gay rights dating back to the 1980s.

“If you really want to drink responsibly, it’s more than just drinking and driving,” she adds. “It’s about every touchpoint that you have with alcohol. You can use it for fun and enjoyment and conviviality. You can also use it as a weapon.” The campaign, a partnership with the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), emphasized that the onus of obtaining consent was not on victims of sexual assault, but on the perpetrators. It launched last February, on Valentine’s Day.

“I was like, ‘Not only are we going to do this campaign on Valentine’s Day, I’m going to personally speak up why it’s important to do it because I’ve lived through it,'” Mukherjee says. “There’s a lot of CEOs who don’t want to mix personal and business. I believe you can’t separate the two, and who you are as a leader is how you run a business.” If this seems like a bold statement so soon after taking the helm of an alcohol company—well, that was exactly her intent. “Your first 90 days matters,” Mukherjee says. “This was my way of setting the tone.”