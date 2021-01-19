advertisement
The New Rules of Customer Experience (Video)

What Small Business Owners Need to Know

By FastCo Works
According to a McKinsey Insights report, when a business invests in and improves their customer experience, it sees an average 5% to 10% increase in revenue and a reduction in costs of 15% to 25%.  With that type of return, it sounds like a no-brainer, but as small business owners know well, the key is in the execution—especially in fast-changing business environments like the past 12 months. In this engaging and educational panel discussion, Fast Company and DocuSign share some of the new rules of customer experience to help small business owners adapt their existing tactics to retain their customers and stay ahead of the competition.

Moderated by FastCo Works contributor and CEO of Skai Blue Media, Rakia Reynolds, the expert panelists include:

Tammy Aguillon – Area Vice-President of Commercial Sales at DocuSign

Jeannie Walters – CEO at Experience Investigators

Petrushka Bazin Larsen –  Co-owner of  Sugar Hill Creamery

