The New Rules of Customer Experience (Video)

According to a McKinsey Insights report, when a business invests in and improves their customer experience, it sees an average 5% to 10% increase in revenue and a reduction in costs of 15% to 25%. With that type of return, it sounds like a no-brainer, but as small business owners know well, the key is in the execution—especially in fast-changing business environments like the past 12 months. In this engaging and educational panel discussion, Fast Company and DocuSign share some of the new rules of customer experience to help small business owners adapt their existing tactics to retain their customers and stay ahead of the competition.