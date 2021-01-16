The simple reason West Virginia leads the nation in vaccinating nursing home residents

The urgency of vaccinating nursing home residents is evident in the numbers. The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 136,000 residents and employees of long-term care facilities in the U.S. alone, accounting for nearly 40% of all U.S. deaths linked to the disease.

Echoing that urgency, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared in mid-December, “We can have every nursing home patient vaccinated in the United States by Christmas.” Yet, by Christmas, most states had barely begun.

Other states were still far behind when West Virginia became the first state to finish round one of the two-dose vaccine series in nursing homes on December 30.

What did West Virginia do differently?

The numbers tell a story. As a professor who specializes in healthcare operations management, I believe they hold some important lessons for other states and the rest of the vaccine rollout.

The pharmacy math problem

The first important point is that West Virginia opted out of a federal partnership program that relies on the giant CVS and Walgreens pharmacy chains to deliver vaccines to nursing homes. Instead, the state is relying on a network consisting mostly of local pharmacies.

West Virginia has also been praised for how it used the time between when authorization for the first vaccines became evident and when the first doses arrived to plan the rollout.