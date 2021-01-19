Female-founded companies will save our economy. Here’s why

The first wave of COVID-19 closures in March came just two months after I had moved my mum in to live with me and my family. She had been diagnosed with terminal cancer in December. Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, I decided to move her from California to Colorado, where she would spend her final months under my care and under my roof. This meant I had officially joined the ranks of the sandwich generation .

What it’s like to be a female founder, caregiver, and breadwinner mom during the pandemic

Between the confusion of COVID-19 and caretaking for my mum, the Dow Jones lost a third of its value. As a result, we lost a term sheet for our startup’s next round of funding. On top of that, nearly all our new sales deals were pushed back to later in the year. The outlook was bleak.

I remember sitting in a grocery store parking lot practicing deep breathing to stave off a panic attack. I was concerned because I knew what was coming. I felt pain for the millions of people who would be affected coupled with an obligation to do something about it. I felt like Timothy Geithner’s character in Too Big to Fail. I was watching the world in slow motion knowing that the economy was going to crater in a matter of weeks and how miserable the fallout would be, especially for women and female founders.

As a breadwinner mom for a family of five (at the time, my mum included), I wondered how I would support my family through the months that ensued. Where would I find the grit to keep working tirelessly so that my startup’s shareholders saw a return on their investment?

Traditional funding fails female business owners

The first glimmer of hope came in late March with the passage of the CARES Act and the PPP funding. I called our bank every day to apply for funding, but the funds never came. My startup was too small and is a multi-owner company, so the big banks put us last in line.

I wasn’t the only female founder to miss out on this critical lifeline. In fact, only 5% of the businesses that both received PPP money and decided to disclose the gender of the owner were female owned.

I worked my network between the first and second rounds of PPP money to secure our spot in line. I called everyone I knew. I’m grateful for community banks that didn’t put us last because we were “too small” (i.e., insignificant).