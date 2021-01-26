9 CEOs share their best tips for successful remote work

Remote work was on the rise before the 2020 pandemic. But now the model is here to stay. In the last year or so, many homebound knowledge workers have adjusted their typical office routine. The benefits range from money saved on commutes to the ability to hire more geographically diverse applicants.

But there are challenges, too. After 11 months of working from home, staying consistently productive and tuned in to the needs of the rest of your team may be difficult.

So we spoke with C-suite executives to get their tips for staying inspired and on task at home. Some clear trends: CEOs are in agreement about the importance of listening to employees’ needs. Many also advocate for experimenting with small adjustments to your routines to hit your most productive period in the day.

Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

1. Ellen Pao, CEO of Project Include

“Be more flexible about timelines by expecting the unexpected. When you or others have unexpected delays, it’s easier to be empathetic and to roll with it.

Project Include [finished] conducting our survey to research how working remote since COVID-19 has impacted employees of tech companies. Our early results are showing that tech workers are much more likely than not to be experiencing anxiety and mental health issues. Most people have more going on in their families, their jobs, and sometimes their health. It’s harder to know what is going on in someone’s life from remote work spaces, and it’s more difficult to read someone’s emotions over calls and email. For example, some people, like me, are less patient and more anxious.”

2. Niren Chaudhary, CEO of Panera Bread

“ Invest in relationships: Find creative ways to still informally connect with your teams, to build and strengthen relationships.”

Stay mentally agile: Take time away from work to 'sharpen the saw' through things like meditation, physical exercise, or even some Netflix."

Take time away from work to ‘sharpen the saw’ through things like meditation, physical exercise, or even some Netflix.” “Share praise. Remember to recognize and show appreciation of your team.”

3. Joel Flory, CEO of VSCO

“In this virtual world, maintaining some of the habits that helped me think and feel my best when I was going into the office has been really important to me. Getting up early to exercise or building in time for walks between meetings helps me to fully show up on screen for my team and be at my best creatively.”