Poshmark’s explosive IPO bodes well for the resale industry, but how sustainable is secondhand?

Used clothes, it turns out, are worth a lot of money. Poshmark, which had a hotly-anticipated IPO last week, ended its first day of trading with a valuation of $7.4 billion. It’s a sign that the secondhand market is booming and that investors see continued potential for growth.

But even as Poshmark’s fortunes rise and the secondhand market explodes, there are questions about what lies ahead for the resale market. Does it signal a more sustainable future for the fashion industry? It’s unclear, given that the secondhand market is nowhere close to making a dent in the vast amount of new clothes churned out every year.

Still, Manish Chandra, Poshmark’s founder and CEO, says more Americans than ever are shopping secondhand, and the pandemic has only accelerated that shift. “I expect that as people have discovered buying and selling secondhand, they’re going to stick with this behavior,” he says.

Chandra co-founded Poshmark a decade ago as a way for buyers and sellers to connect. The platform mimics social media by making it easy to follow other users and like their products. Poshmark doesn’t own any inventory, but helps protect users from fraud, taking a 20% cut from sales. There are now 30 million active users on the site who spend 27 minutes a day on it.

It’s just one of a growing number of online resale companies that have popped up over the last decade, including ThredUp, Depop, Rebag, and TheRealReal. The market is worth now a whopping $28 billion and is poised to hit $64 billion by 2024, a growth rate that’s 25 times faster than the rest of the retail industry.

Changing consumer behaviors

While resale marketplaces are thriving, the vast majority of Americans still prefer to buy new products. In 2019, according to a study commissioned by ThredUp, 40% of Gen Z were secondhand shoppers, while only 30% of millennials and 20% of Gen X and Boomers were. Chandra believes that resale platforms like his have a lot of work to do to win the rest of the population over.

This will come down to changing consumer behavior, which isn’t an easy task. Until recently, there was often a stigma associated with buying used products, but the wave of online resale platforms have helped rebrand it. These companies often market themselves as a way to get good deals on coveted products, but they also make the case that it’s more eco-friendly to buy used. This argument appears to be working: Thredup commissioned a study which found that many shoppers—particularly younger ones—feel proud to shop secondhand, while they feel guilty about buying fast fashion, which they see as less sustainable.