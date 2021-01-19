Three shockingly obvious ways to make flying less miserable

There’s a distinct lack of common sense in our world. What once was “common” has mysteriously vanished, with an impact on every minute of our lives. But there’s encouraging news, too: a solution to the problem.

As a global consultant, I am ostensibly hired by organizations to create or fix brands, but nine times out of ten I find myself wrestling with broader organizational dysfunction: corporate blindness and miscommunication, terrible customer service, products that make no sense or don’t even work, or packaging that sends us into a rage. I can confirm that the lack of common sense is at epidemic levels in the corporate world.

The solutions are often simple, but hardly common. They require companies to look deeply at the root of the problem and consider the core customer experience.

Two years ago, before COVID-19 hit, Swiss International Air Lines hired me to reinvent the concept of economy-class travel. At least, that was the presenting problem. When I met with members of senior management, it was clear they had certain aesthetic fixes in mind—changing the welcome messages on the video screens, softening the glare of the reading lights, improving the snack selection, etc. I told them that before I could even think about welcome messages, lighting, or snacks, I needed to figure out the real reasons why repeat passenger levels had dropped and why the airline ranked #18 for on-time arrivals.

Over the next months, I convened ground staffers, pilots, and crew members together so they could understand what their colleagues actually did for work. I brought cabin crews into passengers’ homes so they could hear first-hand what it’s like to be an airline passenger in the early 21st century. One unexpected word kept coming up to describe the experience of almost every flyer: anxiety.

We would expect to see anxiety levels rising during COVID-19, but in fact we first made this observation before the pandemic. Passengers reported that they experience anxiety about getting to the airport on time. They’re anxious about spending time in close proximity with strangers, TSA staff, and the airline crew. There’s anxiety about suitcases being over the weight limit, and about properly emptying their pockets before going through the TSA line. Even after clearing Security, there’s anxiety about boarding the flight and whether there will be room for a carry-on. COVID-19 compounds all these worries, as passengers shuffle through a seemingly motionless queue, struggling to keep a proper social distance.

On the plane itself, passengers worry about their seatmates, the WiFi, whether the flight attendants will run out of vodka. Will it be snowing at your destination? How long will it take to get a taxi? Has the airline lost your luggage? If they didn’t, will your bag be the last one to thump onto the carousel?