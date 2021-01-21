‘He’s like Tony Stark and she’s like my mom’: How workplace praise diverges between men and women

When you’re praising your employees, be sure to praise men and women equitably. A team at Stanford University has been poring over performance reviews from real employees, and the news isn’t good, at least not for women.

For starters, women were more likely than men to receive vague feedback. Take bland, all-encompassing praise such as “You were a real asset to the team,” or “You had a great year”: 57% of these generic comments went to women, while 43% went to men. These lukewarm compliments seem innocuous enough. But men’s compliments weren’t so lukewarm.

Managers were more likely to call men “game changers,” “innovative,” and “visionary.”Managers were also more likely to point out how their male employees used their skills to achieve a major business or product outcome. Whereas she’s being told she “had a great year,” he’s being told that his “ability to make technical terms accessible and appealing to the customer brought in three major contracts.” When the researchers tallied how often specific business outcomes like these were mentioned, 60% of them appeared in men’s reviews, while only 40% appeared in women’s. It doesn’t feel as though we’re being more specific with men, yet, inadvertently, we are.

These aren’t huge differences, but they are troubling. Reading through their performance reviews, you have a more concrete picture of Samuel’s impact than of Sarah’s. Who is likely to get a raise, the person “who brought in three major contracts” or “the real asset”?

One way to reduce gender bias praise is to identify three product or business outcomes for every employee. Aim to do it once a quarter so that you don’t lose track of what each person is contributing.

In my interviews, it’s not only formal praise that’s vague; off-the- cuff praise is too. I interviewed an assistant to a theater producer, Lana. Her manager would pass her backstage and say, “Good job,” barely pivoting from his clipboard or headset. Lana would think, “I’ve done fifty things today, and the thing that you’re looking at now is what?” When you’re offering appreciation, be specific. If you can name what that person did and why it mattered, it might take you an extra minute, but it moves the recipient into learning mode. Give people a chance to impress you again.

When “helpful” isn’t that helpful

Are women receiving any strong, consistent messages? They are. Women are praised when they fulfill traditional stereotypes about women, specifically when they make other people comfortable. When adults are asked to pick those words that best describe women from a list of adjectives, they highlight “warm,””friendly,” “organized,” and “sensitive.” Basically, people describe the kind of mom they’d want picking them up after a hard day at school. Ask adults to select the words that best describe men, and it sounds like they’re describing Tony Stark from the Avengers:”athletic,” “has business sense,” “assertive,” and “decisive.” Whether it’s conscious or not, we want women to take care, but we want men to take charge.