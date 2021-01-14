The pandemic recession could cause an enormous spike in homelessness

The pandemic recession will cause roughly twice as much homelessness over the next four years in the United States as did the Great Recession. That’s the grim prediction offered up by a Los Angeles-based research organization, which released a study today that forecasts rates of homelessness based on the country’s experience with its last major economic shock.

“Locked Out: Unemployment and Homelessness in the COVID Economy,” by the Economic Roundtable, looked at the impacts of the rise in unemployment on working-age people. It calls for a “massive intervention” to create jobs for unemployed workers now suffering from the worst year of job losses since World War II, with more than 9 million people thrown out of work.

The study relies on estimates from the Congressional Budget Office to project unemployment rates in the coming years and analyzed the link between the Great Recession’s unemployment rates and the rise in homelessness during that period.

Los Angeles County—the epicenter of the nation’s homeless crisis—will experience a far more severe increase in the number of people without homes than the rest of California and the nation. The study uses an expansive definition of homelessness that includes the precariously housed.

The growth of the working-age homeless population is expected to reach its pinnacle in 2023. At that point:

603,000 additional working-age adults will lack a permanent home in the United States, a 20% increase over 2019.

131,400 additional working-age adults will lack a permanent home in California, a 26% increase over 2019.

52,300 additional working-age Los Angeles residents will lack a permanent home, a 35% increase in the number of homeless people.

Most of that increase in unhoused and precariously housed people will stem from a jump in those who are finding temporary shelter with friends. Sometimes described as “couch surfers,” these precariously housed individuals are not included in the federal Housing and Urban Development’s annual homeless count. As a baseline, more than 96,000 people in Los Angeles County were “couch surfing” in 2019, according to the report.

Many of those “couch surfers” will eventually find housing, according to Daniel Flaming, president of the Economic Roundtable and one of the report’s authors.