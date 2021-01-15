Why equitable workplaces depend on your team’s makeup (not just outstanding hires)

When we talk about fixing gender and diversity representation in the tech industry, we usually think about head counts. This approach makes sense on paper, since the more diversity in your organization, the better—right? It depends. Getting people in the door doesn’t guarantee equity, when an organization’s norms, practices and patterns don’t allow individuals to have equal influence and participation.

Research and research report, like Sheryl Sandberg’s seminal Lean In and recent Harvard Business Review studies, have instructed women to find ways to bypass the “likeability penalty”—or the expectation on women to be kind and communal, so when they assert themselves, we like them less. These studies point to the intrinsic differences between men and women and how our society perceives these differences, and instruct individuals to support one another as we work together to fix the pipeline problem.

Despite countless studies pointing to the challenges and hurdles females face in rising to the same levels, at the same speed, as their male counterparts, the expectation has mostly remained on women to find mentors and sponsors, and make behavioral changes to avoid being penalized.

If the issue really boiled down to the way women naturally behave in the workplace, how do you explain the success of female-run companies? Female-majority industries? Or the number of countries now free of COVID -19 due to female leadership? How could simple the “nature” of half the population result in their own lack of success? Instead, what if the lack of diversity, the pipeline issue, and creating more seats at the table for women has little to do with the nascent actions women to “break the glass ceiling,” and more to do with team dynamics?

The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT), a nonprofit organization focused on increasing the meaningful participation of girls and women in computing recently released a study, commissioned by Intuit, that explores the role of influence in the workplace. It examines how organizations can create team dynamics that are equitable for women—and, critically, measure the results. The study examined survey responses from 265 technical professionals from NCWIT’s network of member organizations, as well as the results from a qualitative focus group, convened to explore the survey issues more deeply. In the study, half of the participants were women and their average age was 45.

In short, the study found if we continue focusing on what individuals must do, we’re collectively missing the mark. This mindset encourages organizations to adopt methods to find the next “rockstar” instead of focusing on creating teams that are equitable for all.

The study was meant to uncover what hurdles underrepresented minorities face in influencing innovation and accessing core, creative and technical roles. The study concluded that: