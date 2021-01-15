Samsung is fine-tuning its Galaxy line to better take on the iPhone

The tech industry had just enough time to get a good night’s sleep after CES closed its digital curtain before Samsung presented its first Unpacked event of 2021. The Korean smartphone giant launched three new models in the Galaxy S21 family : the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra.

If you follow Samsung closely, you know that the naming convention indicates that after last year’s jump from S10 to S20, this year’s products are an incremental improvement rather than a level jump. Indeed the S21 line has an upgraded design, a more powerful and versatile camera system, and upgraded 5G chips.

Over the past few years, we have been accustomed to seeing smartphone pricing increase as the devices incorporate more and more technology and features. But the S21 models are $200 less than their S20 equivalents. Last year’s S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra started at $999, $1,199, and $1,399, respectively. This year’s S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra start at $700, $999, and $1,199.

The price decline over the S20 family reflects Samsung’s ability to capitalize on an early move on technology such as multi-camera systems, larger screens, and 5G. In particular, 5G adoption throughout most of Samsung’s new models across the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy A series gives the company a volume advantage other phone makers just don’t have. It will be interesting to see how brands such as LG and OnePlus respond, as they’ve historically offered comparable specs for lower prices, or better specs for the same price.

I am sure industry watchers will also be interested to see what Apple’s next move will be, as we have witnessed more price elasticity coming from Cupertino as well. Of course, Apple’s advantage in the U.S. market is the ability to bundle its services, which it offers free or at a discounted price to increase the perceived value of the iPhone.

Samsung has another advantage over other brands when it comes to pricing and its overarching portfolio. The Galaxy S line, together with the Galaxy Note family, has traditionally contained Samsung’s most expensive devices, but this is no longer the case. Since 2019, Samsung’s new foldable models have held that title, and I expect this to remain true for quite some time.

However, even the foldable models might begin trending toward lower prices. In December, TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications Business, outlined the Samsung promise for 2021 this way: “True to our heritage of staying ahead of the curve with trailblazing mobile tech, we’ll be expanding our portfolio of foldables so this groundbreaking category is more accessible to everyone.” Making foldable smartphones less expensive might imply the need to adjust down the prices of other phone models across the whole portfolio. And we know that price guides consumer choice more than hardware features.