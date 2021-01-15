This startup wants to do the impossible: make healthy instant ramen

Okay, fine, I’ll admit it. I love instant ramen. When I’ve had a bad day or a sleepless night, nothing soothes my soul like a bowl of dirt-cheap, chemical-laden, carb-heavy noodles cooked up in two minutes flat. But like many fans, I’ve often felt guilty about chowing down on this highly processed food.

Enter Immi. The newly launched startup is on a mission to create a healthy version of instant ramen. The noodles are packed with 31 grams of plant protein from pumpkin seeds and fava beans (compared to 6 grams in traditional ramen), only 9 grams of carbs, and seasonings made from natural spices. But at $7 per serving, Immi’s noodles are about 10 times the price of the competition. Will lovers of instant ramen bite? (Or rather, slurp?)

Founders Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan met while working at a gaming startup in San Francisco and instantly bonded over their shared love of Asian food, particularly ramen. Both of their families also have connections to the food industry: Lee’s parents are produce farmers in Taiwan; Chanthasiriphan’s family owns an Asian grocery and Thai restaurant in Los Angeles. While growing up, they had seen exactly how unhealthy and processed a lot of Asian food had become, epitomized in instant ramen, a staple in many Asian homes.

More than 100 billion servings of ramen noodles are sold annually in a $42 billion market. “Many members of our own families have health problems that are partly caused by diet,” Lee says. “They’re prediabetic and have hypertension, which can be directly traced to food.”

I can relate. Also having grown up in an Asian home, I could always count on finding a few packages in the pantry. They were among the first foods I learned to cook myself and provided instant gratification when I was hangry or needed a midnight snack. At the time, I wasn’t particularly worried that the noodles had few nutrients and were heavily loaded with palm oil, salt, and MSG. But things have changed. As an adult concerned about nutrition, my instant noodles look a little out of place in a kitchen full of quinoa and organic fruit.

I’m not alone, according to Immi’s founders, who conducted focus groups before launching the brand. “There are many people who grew up loving ramen but have stopped eating it entirely because it’s unhealthy,” Lee says. “But these people are still nostalgic about the food. This is precisely who we’re targeting.”

Immi is marketed as a close replica of instant ramen, but that isn’t quite right. My takeaway is that it’s a quick, healthy meal that is vaguely reminiscent of the original. The noodles look and taste a lot more like buckwheat soba noodles, rather than the flour noodles that are the hallmark of instant ramen. The flavors—tom yum shrimp, spicy beef, and black garlic chicken—do replicate typical seasonings of instant ramen, but I could tell they had far less salt than the traditional flavor packs I love. Lee and Chanthasiriphan say this is just version one of their product, and they’re constantly iterating to improve the taste and texture.