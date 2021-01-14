How newspapers across the country reacted to Trump’s historic second impeachment

Yesterday was a historic day in America. For only the fourth time in American history, the president of the United States was impeached. The reason this time? President Donald J. Trump’s incitement of an insurrection that resulted in the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump mobs just a week earlier.
But another sad distinction was also earned yesterday. Trump’s impeachment was his second impeachment—that’s a historic first. And with 222 Democratic House members voting in favor of impeachment, along with 10 Republican House members, it also happens to be the most bipartisan vote to impeach a president in American history.
Obviously, the second impeachment of a sitting president was headline news for newspapers around the country. Here’s how their front pages handled Trump’s second impeachment:
The front page of Thursday's New York Times: IMPEACHED pic.twitter.com/1CLWI7fFQL
Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/hoOVkzA3C5 pic.twitter.com/EMvYXI7Cxm
The front page of Thursday's Washington Post:
"Trump impeached again" https://t.co/8MQCVmwdsN pic.twitter.com/6XywJ3JK3M
"HIGH CRIMES: Historic second impeachment for Trump": The front page of Thursday's @startribune, and here's the latest on the story: https://t.co/ZDOpDHCnFj pic.twitter.com/1byF1QCi3A
Another front page for the history books: Thursday's @PhillyInquirer. #impeachment pic.twitter.com/IqAYBeyf6q
Thursday's @USAToday front page, for history: "IMPEACHED. TWICE." pic.twitter.com/AE0py1QzRo
It was a historic day — President Trump was impeached again, the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.
Here’s a look at the front page of the @latimes for Jan. 14, 2021 covering the historic moment.
See our complete coverage of the impeachment at https://t.co/lG6RnsChee pic.twitter.com/KJyylsRjf0
Here's a sneak peek at Thursday's front page. pic.twitter.com/SJGrANimmN
Today's front page: Trump is impeached, again, and Stefanik votes against the impeachment, again. SUNY Fredonia hockey player dies in Whiteface ski crash. Retired medical expert lays out story of COVID. And Saranac Lake grades 7-12 go remote rest of week.https://t.co/XraBojPWuk pic.twitter.com/Fz2GZZlRGm
Tomorrow's front page: "IMPEACHED ONCE AGAIN" pic.twitter.com/Ss5ai3ju8g
Early look at tmw’s @GreenwichTime front page – Impeached Again. #Connecticut #DC #impeachment pic.twitter.com/OxPk9hocvN
IMPEACHED AGAIN.
???? Tomorrow’s historic Trump impeachment @politico front page.
Featuring bylines from @sarahnferris @kyledcheney @heatherscope @MZanona @marianne_levine @AndrewDesiderio and @samstein. pic.twitter.com/1E9JjQayq5
Thursday January 14, 2021 5:00am BREAKING NEWS: STAN J. CATERBONE Case File – THE CAPITOL RIOTS – LNP – Front Page Headline IMPEACHED AGAIN Including [11] Part Video Series Thursday January 14, 2021https://t.co/Ya3sCPww23 pic.twitter.com/XxMhYjT4lO
For only the fourth time in U.S. history, the president has been impeached. Here is Thursday's front page of the Tribune. pic.twitter.com/kn3SfxMDAf
