  • 7:45 am

How newspapers across the country reacted to Trump’s historic second impeachment

It’s the first time in American history that a president has been impeached twice. It also happens to be the most bipartisan impeachment ever.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (center) signs an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. [Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images]
By Michael Grothaus2 minute Read
Yesterday was a historic day in America. For only the fourth time in American history, the president of the United States was impeached. The reason this time? President Donald J. Trump’s incitement of an insurrection that resulted in the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump mobs just a week earlier.

But another sad distinction was also earned yesterday. Trump’s impeachment was his second impeachment—that’s a historic first. And with 222 Democratic House members voting in favor of impeachment, along with 10 Republican House members, it also happens to be the most bipartisan vote to impeach a president in American history.

Obviously, the second impeachment of a sitting president was headline news for newspapers around the country. Here’s how their front pages handled Trump’s second impeachment:

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

