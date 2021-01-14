How newspapers across the country reacted to Trump’s historic second impeachment

Yesterday was a historic day in America. For only the fourth time in American history, the president of the United States was impeached. The reason this time? President Donald J. Trump’s incitement of an insurrection that resulted in the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump mobs just a week earlier.

But another sad distinction was also earned yesterday. Trump’s impeachment was his second impeachment—that’s a historic first. And with 222 Democratic House members voting in favor of impeachment, along with 10 Republican House members, it also happens to be the most bipartisan vote to impeach a president in American history.

Obviously, the second impeachment of a sitting president was headline news for newspapers around the country. Here’s how their front pages handled Trump’s second impeachment:

The front page of Thursday's New York Times: IMPEACHED pic.twitter.com/1CLWI7fFQL — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 14, 2021

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal https://t.co/hoOVkzA3C5 pic.twitter.com/EMvYXI7Cxm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 14, 2021

The front page of Thursday's Washington Post: "Trump impeached again" https://t.co/8MQCVmwdsN pic.twitter.com/6XywJ3JK3M — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 14, 2021