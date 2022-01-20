Nominate queer women and nonbinary people transforming business

The Fast Company Queer 50 , now in its third year, is the only ranking of queer women and non-binary people transforming the world of business, tech, and beyond. Last year’s list featured familiar names including Black Lives Matter’s Alicia Garza, Pfizer’s Sally Susman, Reddit’s Jen Wong, and WNBA athlete and activist Layshia Clarendon.

The list is produced in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, the world’s largest LGBTQ technology network. This year, Fast Company editors will consider five criteria:

The size and growth prospects of each person’s business or organization Their place in the broader business and social conversation The impact of their contributions during the unprecedented events of the last 12 months Their career trajectory over the past 12 months, and potential for growth Their activism and advocacy for the Queer community

All nominees must identify as queer women or nonbinary individuals. In order to submit an individual for consideration, please submit your answers below. (Prior inclusion on the list is not a disqualifying factor.)

Nominations close February 22. The Queer 50 will be announced June 8 on Fastcompany.com, and honored at the Lesbians Who Tech & Allies Pride Summit in June.