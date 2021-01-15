Nominate queer women and nonbinary people transforming business

The Fast Company Queer 50, now in its second year, is the only ranking of queer women and non-binary people transforming the world of business, tech, and beyond. Last year’s list featured familiar names including Land O’Lakes’s Beth Ford, artist Janelle Monáe, Reddit’s Jen Wong, and Black Lives Matter’s Alicia Garcia.



The list is produced in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies, the world’s largest LGBTQ technology network. This year, Fast Company editors will consider five criteria: