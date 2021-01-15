The Capitol riot is spurring new interest in gun-detection AI

A new round of debate over surveillance technology broke out after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. As some oberservers wisely pointed out , such events make it tempting to loosen restrictions on surveillance technologies such as facial recognition in the name of safety, but yielding to those temptations could lead to a rapid erosion of privacy and civil liberties. The Patriot Act Congress adopted after 9/11 (and the mass surveillance programs that followed) is a notable example.

Capitol security is already requiring lawmakers to pass through new metal detectors, which has already infuriated some of Congress’s more libertarian members. Congress could feasibly decide to go further and install new cameras that identify every face in the vicinity of the Capitol, perhaps checking any one of them against social media and public records data, as a way of preventing future attacks.

Shifting the focus from detecting human faces to detecting the instruments of harm they carry with them might be a way to satisfy security needs while preserving civil liberties. Companies such as ZeroEyes and Omnilert sell computer vision AI systems that identify guns–not people—seen through the lenses of security cameras. Both companies report a sharp uptick in interest after the assault on the Capitol, video of which clearly shows people carrying firearms.

“Unfortunately our business does well when bad things happen,” says ZeroEyes CEO Mike Lahiff. Lahiff, an ex-Navy SEAL, says he started the business after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018. “I went into my kids’ school and I saw all these cameras around and asked what they were doing with them,” he says. A school official told him there were used mainly to identify students who’d stole something from a locker or been in a fight. “I thought, why not use those cameras to detect guns?” Lahiff explains.

In the beginning, ZeroEyes considered selling facial recognition software. But Lahiff says that when the company proposed the product to schools, many people in the room would register their unease with the technology. “AI is already a concern for people, and with anything having to do with facial recognition, privacy becomes top of mind,” he says. So ZeroEyes decided specialize in object recognition AI.

There is currently no comprehensive federal law governing the use of facial recognition AI. Some states have passed laws limiting its use, and the state of Washington has passed a comprehensive law restricting use of the technology by government agencies. In 2019, the city of San Francisco was the first to pass a ban the use of facial recognition in body cams used by police. Portland, Oregon followed.

Some big tech companies that sell the technology have tapped the breaks. Last summer, Amazon placed a one-year moratorium on selling the tech to law enforcement. Microsoft said it would stop selling facial recognition until governments pass regulatory guidelines.