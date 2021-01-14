5 simple visualizations that help make sense of the Capitol insurrection

We all watched the insurrection at the Capitol unfold last Wednesday. But the sheer mass of information combined with the need to get it out fast made it pretty difficult to figure out what happened and when.

With a minute to catch their breath, several news organizations made visual explainers that analyzed the images, videos, and actions from the day. It was a strong way to apply infographics to break down a series of events that felt like pure chaos.

From visual timelines, to maps and analysis of photographs on site, here are some of the very best visualizations to make sense of the attempted coup.

Icons on viral photos

This visual guide from the BBC’s visual journalism team is the simplest of the group. And for that reason, it’s the easiest to get a bird’s eye view of the day at a glance. The riot’s major events unfold consecutively as the reader scrolls down the page, with time stamps in bold.

What I found the most helpful, however, were small map icons in the bottom corners of some of the images, which showed where in the Capitol that particular shot was taken. For instance, you’ve probably seen the photo of security officials blocking the door to the house chamber with guns drawn. The addition of this little icon shows where that event occurred relative to other events in the building. That small visual tool is a big help in adding context to some of the most viral images of the day.

Clear timeline of events

Images of Trump supporters swarming the Capitol building doors and breaking through barricades were striking, but because most were close-up, it was hard to tell what the heck was going on. Where did the rioters first breach the building? How did they get there?

The Washington Post’s visual timeline of the insurrection provides a clear, consecutive breakdown of what it calls “one of America’s ugliest days.” Readers scroll down the page to see the timeline of events. Each major piece of news from the day appears as its own box on the timeline, with Trump tweets sprinkled in to add additional context. In some places, the timeline splits into two, showing where similar riots were happening across the country.