Staying in Texas. Fleeing New York. Here’s how and where people are moving during COVID-19

The past year saw lots of moving trucks, cardboard wardrobe boxes, and friends pizza-bribed into helping unload U-Hauls, but the destination of the majority of those packing-tape-wielding relocators didn’t have to change the two-letter geographic code on their mail.

That’s because 85.65% of people moving stay in the same state that they’re currently living in, according to a new LendingTree study, which looks at data from January 1 to December 15 of last year.

The state with the highest percentage of in-state movers is Texas with 93.57% of movers staying within its borders. The most popular destination for those venturing out of the Lone Star State is Florida.

No. 2 on the staying-within-these-borders list is Michigan with 91.27%. Florida is also the go-to spot for Michiganders leaving the state. Rounding out the top three is Oklahoma with 91.13% and Texas as the top destination.

LendingTree credits Texas’s relatively low home prices and the fact that it has no state income tax as reasons why its residents stay put—and why others choose to relocate there.

New York topped the list of states people can’t wait to leave, with only 75.28% of movers staying in the Empire State, followed by North Dakota at 76.12% % and Hawaii at 76.56%.

But relocators who are swapping one state for another often aren’t going that far away. The research finds that 33 of the most popular states people move to border the state where they currently live.