Taco Bell is secretly a haven for vegetarians—and it’s adding even more meatless options

Taco Bell may always be associated with neon-colored beverages and big, beefy burritos. But quietly, the fast food chain has established a second identity as a haven for vegetarians and vegans. As of 2020, the bean burrito was the company’s number two biggest seller .

Today, the company is making two big announcements to support vegetarians and plant-based eaters. First, it’s permanently bringing back its popular potato bites, which were taken off the menu as COVID-19 struck, on March 11. Second, it’s launching a partnership with Beyond Meat to release a new plant protein within the coming year.

Taco Bell has a strong lineup in place for vegetarians and vegans already. You can make 1,000 vegetarian items during Taco Bell’s breakfast hours alone, with its 30 vegetarian ingredients. In Taco Bell’s own app, all you have to do is tap to activate Veggie Mode, and see items like the Crunchwrap Supreme get a meatless makeover. Even PETA has a Taco Bell menu.

In light of that, why did potatoes ever leave the menu? As COVID-19 spread in March, dining rooms closed, and drive throughs became crowded. We documented this drive-through phenomenon in August, but one way Taco Bell responded was to streamline its menu. Potatoes were axed in the interest of speed. (And having worked in a Taco Bell myself, I can say that keeping potatoes cooked and hot on the line was tricky during rush hours.)

“We knew we’d hear about it,” says Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell. “And I feel like I did hear about it from every American from the entire country! But we wanted to focus on operations.” Streamlining the menu did help speed things up, and Taco Bell got its drive-through times down to 3:30 per customer.

Now that drive-through operations have stabilized, the potatoes will be back as a protein alternative in carb-splosions like the Spicy Potato Taco.

But after paring back the menu—many items, like my beloved pico de gallo, still aren’t coming back in March—the Taco Bell team used the time to rethink its approach. “COVID actually gave us a moment to step back and focus on things meaningful to consumers,” says Matthews. “What ingredients do you want? What vegetarian products do you want?”