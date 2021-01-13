Why the Hot Dog Costume Guy meme perfectly captures the downfall of Trump

You may have seen a certain individual generously slathered all across the internet lately like excess mustard, as ubiquitous as a street corner hot dog vendor in a major city.
Republicans in the House right now pic.twitter.com/lDpHjEyiIV
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 13, 2021
“Who the hell is this guy?” you may have wondered, if not yet familiar with him. “And why do so many people seem to post his image with such . . . relish?”
The answer is simple, and yet complicated.
Hot Dog Costume Guy is actually Tim Robinson, co-creator and star of the Netflix sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave. Debuting in the spring of 2019, the show quickly earned a massive cult following for its all-killer-no-filler first season that clocked in at a lean 90 minutes. Within weeks of its release, ITYSL spawned an entire repertoire of catchphrases for comedy nerds, along with one ubiquitous meme, the Focus Group Guy. Over time, however, fan attention online has migrated more toward another sketch, one that has recently become eminently relevant.
The sketch starts in the immediate aftermath of a Wienermobile-like vehicle crashing into a department store. As the mood of the startled shoppers shifts from making sure everyone is okay to figuring out where the driver is, a man dressed in a felt hot dog costume emerges from the crowd. “Yeah, come on!” he yells, mirroring the distressed tone of the others. “Whoever did this, just confess, and we promise we won’t be mad!”
What follows is three minutes of a man clearly at fault for a minor disaster feigning outrage, confusion, and a desire to find the culprit. It’s a brilliantly silly comedic exaggeration of O.J. Simpson’s quest to “find the real killer.” While timeless enough to encompass O.J., however, this sketch couldn’t have been more timely over the past year in general—and this moment specifically.
The pandemic has been such a colossal failure on so many levels, and many of the people who are most at fault have tried to shirk responsibility. No one has shirked harder than Donald Trump, whose many tweets that have been Hot Dog’d are now without context since the president got permanently suspended from Twitter last week. Other leaders who have dropped the ball in one way or another, however, like Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have not escaped the frankfurter treatment.
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) June 28, 2020
— ????.????. (@SatansJacuzzi) January 5, 2021
Republicans getting their medicine first pic.twitter.com/AGsAqaeE3i
— Ryan Perry (@rynprry) December 20, 2020
The meme format became so popular in the past year, that some Twitterers boiled it down to just the catchphrase, without the accompanying image.
we're all trying to find the guy who did this pic.twitter.com/zhvxBcsij3
— PJ Vogt (@PJVogt) January 6, 2021
The meme format became so popular that it’s been emblazoned on merch. Even Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar used it last December, ripping into ExxonMobil when the corporation expressed environmental concerns.
https://t.co/cf9mr1kTAY pic.twitter.com/25P43gsP76
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 4, 2020
However, as popular as the Hot Dog Guy meme became in the COVID era, it ascended to a new level last week, following the insurrection on Capitol Hill.
Some people are using it to riff on how easy it is to identify the culprits of the chaos, given that they were all decked out in the Trumpian equivalent of a hot dog costume.
We're all trying to find out who's the guy that did this. pic.twitter.com/zt9Htugc4R
— ( °-° ) ????????♀️????♂️ (@rare_cryptid) January 7, 2021
Others are using it to point out the politicians who poured gasoline on the flames of Trump’s election lies who appear shocked and upset about the end result.
“We’re all trying to find the guy who did this.” https://t.co/rHNQYGuAmG
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 6, 2021
Mike Pence right now pic.twitter.com/7VrJbOQ8MB
— The Natidude (@TheNatidude) January 7, 2021
The more poignant usage of the format, however, is for mocking Trump’s greatest enablers as they try to distance themselves from the Big Man during what appears to be his Downfall phase.
For instance, when Kellyanne Conway posts a tweet like this:
"Only later did it become clear that lawmakers feared for their lives; that some of the attackers were hunting for congressional leaders; that there could have been a massacre."
Don't avert your eyes & don't excuse this.
The more we see & learn, the worse it is. https://t.co/S3Hnv6iZhH
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 10, 2021
She can expect to get hit with at least a few responses like this:
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 10, 2021
“We’re all trying to find the guy who did this” pic.twitter.com/no9P0P4rXl
— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@jenieuwedocent) January 10, 2021
It’s hard to imagine a more fitting avatar than the ridiculous Hot Dog Costume Guy for the moment America tells the entire MAGA movement: I think you should leave.