Procter & Gamble wants to reinvent how you clean your home

I hold the dirty bowl in my hand and a quick rinse does nothing to clean the surface. It’s covered in the water-impervious, day-old orange crust of soup.

Instead of filling up the sink to start a soak, I pick up a bottle of detergent and do something unthinkable . . . something that feels downright wrong. I aim it at the bowl and fire, using a squeeze trigger to suds it up like I’m spraying down a bathroom mirror or shower.

The bubbles bloom on the bowl’s surface, and I catch a particularly strong scent of soap. After a few seconds, I run a sponge around the bowl a couple of times, give it a quick rinse, and set it down to dry. I’m surprised by how slick the porcelain feels. That bowl is not just clean; it has sheen.

I’m testing out Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, the latest new product from Procter & Gamble, the $120 billion packaged-goods giant. After five years in development, Dawn Powerwash’s core premise isn’t like any soap that P&G has made before. It’s not to cut grease faster than the competition, or to keep your hands softer. Dawn Powerwash is designed to let you wash just a dish or two at a time—and do so while using as little water as possible.

The product is part of a larger trend. P&G is designing for a place where droughts are common and water scarcity is a reality—in other words, for the suburban equivalent of Dune. And yes, that means our personal and home cleaning products of the future won’t just look different and contain less water; these products will require that we learn new domestic habits. The user experience of cleaning our homes is about to change. And the pandemic is the perfect moment for P&G to rewire our expectations.

“Habit formation is huge. Particularly when the world is in a state of disruption and people are questioning their former habits, asking, Have I been doing enough in sanitation or hygiene?” explains Phil Duncan, global design officer at P&G. “We do focus a lot on actual consumer behavior and habits.”

Dawn Powerwash offers a good snapshot of P&G’s current development strategy. Dish soap has gone largely unchanged for decades. But a few years ago, the company noticed a shift in consumer behavior. People who were washing dishes in the sink weren’t filling the sink with dishes and letting them soak overnight. Instead, 61% were washing a plate here or cup there as they went about their lives—a trend, I gathered, that has only intensified over the past year in quarantine (and is certainly true in my house). At the same time, when people do hand wash their dishes, P&G finds that 90% leave the faucet on during the entire process, which consumes a gallon of water every 30 seconds.