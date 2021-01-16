Actually, Americans are feeling better than you think this winter

But according to an exclusive new Fast Company-Harris poll, 75% say they’re feeling about the same or better in 2021 compared to how they felt previously during this time of year. And people who normally contend with seasonal depression are twice as likely to say they’re feeling better this year versus previous years—32% compared to 16%.

The study also finds that 79% of Americans report feeling their sense of purpose in life is stronger than or about the same as this time last year (though individuals with seasonal affective disorder were twice as likely to have weaker senses of purpose).

Experts say the harrowing year we’ve all just been through could have played a role in reminding people to appreciate what they have in life. “All these shocks have really gotten people focused on their own values and putting them out into the world,” explains Gretchen Rubin, author of The Happiness Project and host of the “Happier” podcast. “When you can’t see family members or friends, it makes everyone realize how much they value those times. Some things we were taking for granted, we now see how important they are and we are grateful.”

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines may also be a factor in people’s improved outlook, she adds. Toss in the lack of a commute, which research has long shown to make people miserable, and the sense of control that some people now feel over their lives, and it’s a period of uplift, not sadness.

“People are developing self-awareness and emotional intelligence, the ability to really reflect,” says Toronto-based happiness researcher Gillian Mandich. “Pre-COVID, for a lot of people, life was go-go-go. When the world shut down, people received this gift as a silver lining. Happiness has two components, the in-the-moment when you feel the joy [and] the purpose, meaning, contentment. Because of everything that’s gone on, people are really starting to have time to be clearer on that for themselves.”

What to do when you’re down

According to the Fast Company-Harris Poll, Americans turn to various different kinds of activities when they want to boost their moods. Among them are binge-watching TV shows and movies (40%), hanging out with family and friends (37%), reading books (35%), spending more time with a significant other (35%), and exercising more often (28%). This year, 21% are seeking professional help for their seasonal blues versus 19% in the past.