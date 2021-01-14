How we’re revamping our review process to be kinder on our employees

Entering 2020, my company, a video marketing firm, announced major changes to our HR systems, processes, and calendar. The team wanted our HR operating system to be more predictable and align better with our overall operating system. This meant introducing a semi-annual performance review cycle, moving everyone onto one fall compensation review cycle, and spreading out other HR activities to better support the business cycle.

We told employees what to expect: a new career and growth framework, an overhaul of how we ran compensation reviews and, lastly, to expect the format of performance reviews to largely remain the same.

Then the pandemic hit the U.S. While we still needed to get to the same end state with our HR system, it was clear our plan needed to change to adapt to both being fully remote, and seeing a rise in stress and anxiety amongst our team. A study by the Society for Human Resource Management found that 45% of employees feel emotionally drained from their work as a result of the impact of COVID-19. At Wistia, we knew many people were struggling to adapt to new challenges. As our summer review cycle approached, we found ourselves asking, How are we going to handle reviews during all of this? We ultimately ran our review cycle in July of 2020, as scheduled, but heavily adjusted the process and expanded its timeline to several weeks.



Our normal review cycle involves a self-review, manager review, peer feedback and, for our managers, feedback from their direct reports. The conversations in the review are designed to be focused on individuals’ growth and development.

In a typical year, it’s a heavy lift, organizationally. In 2020, we weren’t sure employees would have the emotional energy to give and receive feedback, or how helpful the usual process would be.

How we changed our review process

We started asking broad questions, like, Should we skip reviews altogether? With some of our team thriving in the circumstances, it felt unfair to drop a valuable growth-oriented feedback loop. What about postponing reviews? This would push performance reviews up against our compensation review cycle, an overlap we were intentionally trying to avoid. Should we run the normal review cycle? Well, no. A significant chunk of our team didn’t have the bandwidth or energy to invest in a full cycle.

Therefore, we leaned into Wistia’s value of simplicity to build a leaner process that was able to better meet our team where they were.