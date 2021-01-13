How to watch the Trump impeachment vote on CNN, PBS, and elsewhere live without cable

The House of Representatives will vote today on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump, one week after the deadly riot and failed insurrection on the Capitol Building and one week before the president is due to leave office.

In articles of impeachment introduced on Monday, Trump is formally charged with “incitement of insurrection,” and accused of “inciting violence against the Government of the United States.” A floor debate is due to convene this morning (Wednesday, January 13), followed by a vote. The move has support from House Democrats as well as a handful of Republicans, and would mark the first time in history that a U.S. president has been impeached twice.

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the proceedings live on your computer, smartphone, or TV, I’ve rounded up a few ways to do that below.

Stream it live on PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour will stream the impeachment proceedings for free on its YouTube page, which is also embedded below. Find it here.

Stream it on C-SPAN

C-SPAN will stream the proceedings beginning at 9 a.m. ET. Find it here.

Stream coverage from a cable or broadcast TV network

Major cable networks including CNN and MSNBC, along with major broadcast networks, will cover the impeachment debate and vote. You may need to log in with pay-TV credentials to stream the coverage on their websites, or you can try some of the free streaming services such as ABC News Live or NBC News Now.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a stand-alone streaming service such as YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling, where you can usually get a free week if you haven’t signed up before. If you’re just interested in what the broadcast networks are saying, you might try Locast, a nonprofit streaming service that lets you stream over-the-air networks for free in several markets.