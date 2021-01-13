YouTube is the latest platform to suspend Trump

YouTube has suspended President Trump’s official channel on its platform. The Alphabet-owned company said it decided to suspend Trump’s channel for at least one week after a video was posted to it that incited violence, reports CNN Business. YouTube did not identify the content of the offending video.

Nevertheless, the video earned Trump’s channel one strike, which is how YouTube marks offenses on its platform. Channels that earn one strike are prevented from uploading new content for one week. Announcing the suspension, a YouTube spokesperson told CNN:

“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence. As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended.”

Though Trump’s channel is still live (with the offending video having been removed), YouTube has also disabled commenting on all the channel’s existing videos. With YouTube’s suspension of Trump’s channel, the video-sharing platform joins a long list of social media companies that have suspended or banned Trump after the unsuccessful insurrection by a pro-Trump mob last week.

That list now includes: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, Twitch, Instagram, Shopify, Snapchat, Discord, TikTok, Pinterest, Twilio, and Stripe. Additionally, over the weekend Amazon, Apple, and Google took steps to de-host Parler, the social media network favored by Trump supporters.