Facebook responds to WhatsApp privacy outrage with front page ads in Indian newspapers

Last week, users of WhatsApp received an unusual notification requiring that they accept increased data sharing with Facebook, or WhatsApp would be deleted from their phone. Now, after sustained outcry over what many perceive to be a violation of privacy , Facebook has taken out full-page advertisements on the front pages of many of the top newspapers in India, WhatsApp’s largest market and where much of the outrage has originated.

The advertisements attempt to clarify what exactly WhatsApp and Facebook will be doing with users’ data, proclaiming that “WhatsApp respects and protects your privacy.” It also provides a link to an FAQ page with more information.

“WhatsApp cannot see your private messages or hear your calls, and neither can Facebook: Every private message, photo, video, voice message, and document you send to your friends, family, and co-workers in one-on-one or group chats is protected by end-to-end encryption,” the message reads. “It stays between you.”

WhatsApp users’ frustrations stem in part from the confusing nature of the original message that appeared on people’s phones last week, leading many to assume the worst. Given Facebook’s long history of privacy violations, it’s an easy presumption to make, even if the privacy update isn’t a significant change from the status quo. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This new update increases the ability of businesses that use WhatsApp to communicate with consumers to gather data about them. Unlike private and group chats, which are end-to-end encrypted and to which neither Facebook nor WhatsApp have access, users’ conversations with businesses are not encrypted. With the change, businesses may now be able to use data collected from those chats to retarget users across Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp has been sharing data in this way with Facebook since 2016, and the new update expands those capacities. But when that data-sharing began, users had a choice to opt out. Now, starting February 8, users have no way to opt-out of data sharing with Facebook if they want to keep using the app.