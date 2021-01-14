The future of work: How do you create the most productive environment for your employees?

In many ways, the way we work has changed forever. Technology is enabling and accelerating these changes in ways that were never before possible. Whether you work in an office, store, plant, or warehouse anywhere on the planet, innovation is likely transforming your job before your eyes.
In this enlightening panel, Fast Company and Honeywell explored how innovative companies are using technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), big data, the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. You’ll learn:
- How these powerful technologies and tools empower employees to do their best work
- How to create environments that enable the meaningful work that delivers the most value
- What to expect as the workplace continues to change and evolve
Panelists include:
- Dr. Herman Herman | Director, National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC)
- Jason Narlock | Head of Global People Analytics, PepsiCo
- John Waldron | President and CEO, Safety and Productivity Solutions, Honeywell
- Greg Lindsay | Moderator, FastCo Works