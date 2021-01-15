These are the top-paying remote jobs and how you can land one

advertisement advertisement

While the numbers have dropped since the onset of the pandemic, a lot of us are still working from home. According to a survey from Gallup, 33% of Americans are always working remotely and 25% are working remotely sometimes. Of those who work remotely, nearly two-thirds of would like to continue to do so.

advertisement

advertisement

While a study from GoTo and LogMeIn found that 62% of Americans would take a pay cut to work from home, working from home doesn’t have to lower your income. OneClass, a learning platform for college students, analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, PayScale, economic trends and workforce projections and identified top-paying remote annual salaries. These roles for educated knowledge workers offer a strong outlook today, as well as in a post-COVID world. Remote IT jobs Many tech jobs came with good salaries before the pandemic, but the shift to digital solutions created an increased demand for IT pros who could develop and support new systems. These jobs can be done from home and come with strong average salaries. Network Architect, $121,640 salary, 5% growth

Information Security Manager, $115,602 salary, 31% growth

Cloud Engineer, $95,961 salary, 15% growth

Software Developer, $71,590 salary, 22% growth Remote finance and math jobs While many industries suffered layoffs, OneClass found that jobs in the finance and insurance sectors remained strong during the COVID-19 lockdown. These are some of the highest paying roles that can be done remotely. Data Scientist, $96,087 salary, 15% growth

Actuary, $91,348 salary, 18% growth

Statistician, $74,227 salary, 33% growth

Financial Manager, $73,154 salary, 15% growth Remote business jobs Several positions in business, professional services, and management can be done remotely. Senior-level positions may return to the offices, but many large companies have announced that they’ll allow employees to stay at home. These are some of the highest paying business jobs that can stay remote. Sales Director, $100,431 salary, 4% growth

Human Resources Director, $88,920 salary, 6% growth

Marketing Director, $88,211 salary, 6% growth

Business Development Manager, $73,367 salary, 7% growth Geography matters If you’re in the job market, it’s important to know that location can have a major impact on a paycheck, says Jay Denton, senior vice president business intelligence and chief innovation officer at ThinkWhy, a salary and labor market information firm. He recommends determining how close the market is to being back in job expansion rather than job recovery “A tighter labor supply will start to push companies to look to other markets, especially if remote work is becoming more of an expectation rather than a perk,” he says.

advertisement

High-salary cities can tap into qualified talent pools in other locations at a fraction of the cost. “This is especially important right now as companies start to rebuild their revenues while keeping an eye on expenses,” says Denton. For example, Denton says software publishing firms in Boston had 6% more employees in November 2020 than they did before the pandemic. “During a time when many businesses were struggling, those companies were actually able to add headcount,” he says. “The challenge is that talent supply was already extremely tight for software engineers in Boston. Maintaining the pace of hiring will prove to be difficult and ultimately impact businesses’ ability to execute their plans.” According to a LaborIQ report by ThinkWhy, a software engineer role in Boston will likely cost upwards of $160,000 if the candidate has at least six years of experience and the average educational background and skills for the job. “If getting somebody to move to Boston is a challenge, software companies might need to look for remote hires elsewhere just to meet their operational expectations,” he says. “The same hire in Atlanta would command a salary of $149,000, a savings of base salary of roughly 7%. Of course, talent supply for software engineers is also tight in Atlanta, but the candidate would still likely be looking at a pay raise, even though the rate is lower than Boston’s.” From a candidate’s perspective, proactively looking and applying for positions in other markets might yield different results than in the past, says Denton. “Remote work, for now, still largely comprises of employees that are in the same city but not going to the office as frequently,” he says. “Still, it appears more companies are open to hiring remote workers who will remain in other locations for strategic reasons.” Landing a high-paying remote job “Even though the opportunity for knowledge workers to be remote keeps companies going during the pandemic, it opens a Pandora’s Box,” adds Keith Sims, president of Integrity Resource Management, a Sanford Rose affiliate executive search firm. “If you can work from home in Pennsylvania, why can’t we have someone work from home doing the same job from somewhere with a lower cost of living like Eastern Europe?”

advertisement