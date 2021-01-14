How to effectively give feedback to your boss

Lots of decisions that are made in the workplace have unintended consequences. Adopting a new software system may make some tasks harder to do than they were in the past. Selecting a new preferred vendor may make it harder to reach a sales associate. In each of these situations, it’s critical to be able to provide feedback to the decision-makers in a way that will allow you to be heard.

Put yourself in their shoes

When something goes wrong, or you feel something is about to go wrong, it is natural to alert others to the problem. This is particularly true when a decision is made that you disagree with and would have done differently.

In these moments, it is important to remember that you probably have only a narrow view of how a decision was made. That is, you may not have all of the context to know what trade-offs were considered. What you do have is a perspective from lower down in the organization that those in leadership positions might not have. Ask yourself, if you were the one who had made the decision, what information would be most helpful for you to have to evaluate the success of that decision?

From that perspective, the best feedback you can provide to people above you in the organization is information that would be hard for them to get for themselves in a timely fashion. Focus your feedback on what you observe from your vantage point and concerns you have based on the job you’re doing.

When you send this feedback, focus primarily on what you observe rather than on your explanation for the problem. That is the information most likely to get the attention of your bosses. If they need additional thoughts about why those consequences are happening, they will come back to you for more information—but even if they don’t you will have provided valuable input. Indeed, studies suggest that providing people with information that they might not have otherwise is the most appreciated kind of advice.

Don’t be a complainer

Think about the people you are most likely to take advice from. Chances are, they are people who you believe know your situation well, have your best interests at heart, and have expertise that ought to change the way you are thinking about something.

When you give advice, you want to be seen as having key knowledge, good intentions, and an understanding of the overall situation.