Looking for job openings for remote work? These companies have the most right now

Plenty of companies are hiring right now, but will they let you work remotely? That question is top of mind for a majority of workers surveyed by Global Workplace Analytics, which revealed that 76% said they’d like to continue working remotely at least 2.5 days per week even after pandemic restrictions are lifted.

The good news is that employers are embracing remote work as we move into 2021. FlexJobs just released its “Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021,” which includes notable examples of WFH-friendly businesses in its database of approximately 57,000 companies. These firms had remote job posting histories that were either partially or fully remote last year and are continuing that trend into 2021. FlexJobs defines “remote” as openings that offer some level of remote work, including “remote–during pandemic,” “100% remote work,” “partial remote work,” or “option for remote work.”

Those in the top 10 with the highest number of remote positions open include:

Lionbridge TTEC Liveops Working Solutions Kelly Services/Kelly Connect Williams-Sonoma TranscribeMe Sutherland Robert Half International Transcom

It’s interesting to note that companies such as Kelly Services, as well as Dell Technologies, CVS Health, and Salesforce, have always been committed to providing remote working opportunities, as they’ve made this list since 2014.

FlexJobs’ analysis also revealed that several career categories were among the fastest-growing areas for remote work. They include computer and IT services, marketing, customer service, administrative, and HR and recruiting positions, among others.

Check out the list of all 100 companies that support remote work here.