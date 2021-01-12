The other attack inside the Capitol that we need to talk about

Although many facts around the Capitol siege of January 6 remain murky a week later, one thing is abundantly clear: That day synthesized two unforgivable acts of Republican hostility from the past year into a multilayered attack.

The most prominent assault, of course, is inciting insurrection with lies about the election. Over 130 GOP politicians pledged to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral votes, long after any reasonable person should have concluded that the former VP won the presidential race fair and square.

The other aggression that occurred that day, however, is similarly insidious, even though it hasn’t caught nearly enough attention yet.

As of Tuesday, January 12, three Democratic congresspeople—Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and Brad Schneider of Illinois—have tested positive for COVID-19 since the attack, when they were forced to take shelter with Republican colleagues who refused to wear masks. This outcome was so foreseeable that Rep. Jayapal even voiced her concerns about it to journalist Rebecca Traister last week.

After almost a year of taking every precaution, these three representatives—one of whom (Coleman) is a 75-year-old cancer survivor—had to contract the virus in such a grotesque, easily avoidable way.

Somehow, even during a crisis of their own making, Republican politicians managed to create another crisis on top of it.

The day after Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, back in October, QAnon-brainwashed aspiring candidate Deanna Lorraine tweeted a pertinent question: “Does anyone else find it odd that no prominent Democrats have had the virus but the list of Republicans goes on and on?”