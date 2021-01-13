I spoke to 99 big thinkers about what our world after coronavirus might look like: This is what I learned

advertisement advertisement

Back in March, my colleagues at the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future at Boston University determined that it might be useful to begin thinking about “the day after coronavirus.” For a research center dedicated to longer-term thinking, it made sense to ask what our post-COVID-19 world might look like.

Disruption will accelerate Just as people with preexisting medical conditions are most susceptible to the virus, the global impact of the crisis will accelerate preexisting transitions. As Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer highlights, a year of a global pandemic can pack in a decade or more of disruption than usual. For example, Phil Baty from Times Higher Education warns that universities will change “profoundly [and] forever,” but mostly because the higher education sector was already screaming for change. Pulitzer Prize-winning editor Ann Marie Lipinski arrives at the same prognosis for journalism, and Princeton economist Atif Mian worries similarly for structural global debt. At Harvard, trade policy expert Dani Rodrik believes the pandemic is hastening the “retreat from hyperglobalization” that was already in train before COVID-19. And Pardee School economist Perry Mehrling is convinced that “society will be transformed permanently . . . and returning to status quo ante is, I think, not possible.” Politics will become more turbulent While the clouds over the global economy are ominous—with even the usually optimistic Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton worrying we might be entering a dark phase that takes “20 to 30 years before we see progress”—it is political commentators who seem most perplexed. Francis Fukuyama, a political theorist at Stanford University, confesses he has “never seen a period in which the degree of uncertainty as to what the world will look like politically is greater than it is today.”

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at Salesforce software company, goes even further. He argues that in the post-COVID-19 world “every business will be[come] a digital business” and will have to take a great deal of its commerce, interactions, and workforce online. Crisis will create opportunities Science journalist Laurie Garrett, who has warned about global epidemics for decades, imagines an opportunity to address the injustices of our economic and societal systems. Because “there will not be a single activity that goes on as it once did,” she says, there is also the possibility of fundamental restructuring in the upheaval. Environmentalist Bill McKibben says the pandemic could become a wake-up call that makes people realize that “crisis and disaster are real possibilities” but can be averted. They are not alone in this thinking. Economist Thomas Piketty recognizes the dangers of rising nationalism and inequality, but hopes we learn “to invest more in the welfare state.” He says “COVID will reinforce the legitimacy for public investments in [health systems] and infrastructure.” Yolanda Kakabadse, former environmental minister of Ecuador, similarly believes that the world will recognize that “ecosystem health equals human health,” and focus new attention on the environment. And military historian Andrew Bacevich would like to see a conversation about “the definition of national security in the 21st century.” Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, is awestruck at the extraordinary amount of money that was mobilized to respond to this global crisis. He wonders if the world might become less stingy about the much smaller amounts needed to combat climate change before it is irreversible and catastrophic.

