7 ways the circular economy will grow in 2021

Right now, most of the world’s economy is linear: Materials are mined, processed, manufactured, sold, and then eventually dumped in landfills. But the idea of a circular economy—one in which materials are used in a closed loop, running on renewable energy—is gaining traction, and many companies are setting goals to become circular in the next few decades. The coming years will be crucial in solidifying the growing circular economy. Here are seven trends that are likely to help it expand in 2021.

More brands will employ reusable packaging

A growing number of companies are rethinking product design to avoid disposable packaging. Startups like Blueland and Everdrop now sell cleaning products in the form of tablets that can be dropped in reusable bottles. Bite sells tiny toothpaste tabs so it can avoid the standard plastic tubes. Nestle is beginning to test refill stations in stores for coffee and pet food; a startup called Algramo is rolling out refill stations for detergent and cleaning supplies in laundromats. McDonald’s is testing reusable coffee cups that can be dropped in a bin for cleaning; Burger King is testing a reusable Whopper container.

Others are pioneering new reusable containers for takeout and grocery delivery. Loop, the system that delivers mainstream products like Häagen-Dazs ice cream in reusable, returnable packaging, is continuing to grow. Dove just launched a stainless steel, refillable holder for deodorant.

“It’s a beautifully designed product,” Joe Iles says of the new Dove container; he’s the circular design program lead at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a U.K. based organization that focuses on the circular economy. “The aim is that you keep it and almost cherish it. I think we’re going to start seeing more offerings like that, that are desirable. They break away from the idea that this is just for the enlightened few.”

The plastic packaging that’s left will shrink and become easier to recycle

In some cases, companies are fully eliminating extra packaging—Walmart, for example, has stopped wrapping some individual produce in plastic film in Canadian stores. But others are finding more innovative solutions. Carlsberg replaced some plastic six-pack rings with a new type of glue. Apeel makes a safe, edible coating that can protect fruit from spoiling without plastic wrap.

Companies that focus on local production, like Infarm, which grows greens and herbs directly inside grocery stores, can avoid the packaging that would normally be used in shipping. Other designs still use plastic, but make packaging easier to recycle, like a label-free water bottle that’s made from a single material (of course, the better option for water is a reusable container). This kind of innovation will continue to grow as the problems with plastic become even more obvious: By 2040, according to one recent report, the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean could triple without major changes in the current system.

More companies will take products back when you’re done with them

If you no longer want your old pair of Levi’s, the company will pay you to bring them back for sale on a secondhand marketplace. Others, like Patagonia, also take back old pieces of clothing, repairing and refurbishing them so that they can find a second life. Startups like the sneaker brand Thousand Fell take back their shoes when users have worn them out so that they can be recycled (unlike most sneakers, the shoes were designed from the start to be recyclable). Ikea, which aims to become a circular company by the end of the decade, is figuring out how to do product take-back on a large scale and experimenting with other business models, like furniture rental.