This is a CEO’s responsibility during a crisis

Last year was extremely tumultuous: a global pandemic that claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans, horrific acts of racial injustice that illustrated how far society is from reaching racial equity, and extreme political instability that further divided our country. With all of the pain and anguish experienced in 2020, the world was looking forward to 2021 and the fresh start that coincides with a new year.

Unfortunately, that optimism was short lived. Less than one week into January, we witnessed atrocious acts of domestic terrorism when people stormed the US Capitol in an effort to undermine Democracy and stop the count of electoral votes. To make matters worse, their violent behavior was not met with brute force, like last summer’s BLM protestors, but rather met with light resistance.

As the media continued to show footage of the siege, I could not focus on work as a CEO. I knew my team would be affected as well. My co-founder, Ryan Williams, and I realized that we needed to respond quickly, authentically, and to prioritize the well-being of our team over all else.

Our response to crises was built upon what we learned from previous events, specifically the death of George Floyd. During last year’s crisis, our reaction wasn’t perfect; we were unorganized and slow to react as we were all trying to understand our own emotions of how another Black person can be so heartlessly murdered under the knee of a police officer. However, we knew crises weren’t going away and we had to be better prepared.

We worked with the organization and created a three step crisis response framework:

Step 1: Acknowledge the situation internally, as soon as possible—it is important to acknowledge situations as they arise; people will be distracted and will look to leadership for support. As a leader, it is my responsibility to prioritize my team’s well-being by encouraging them to take time to process events. Protecting the mental health of your team should always be a leader’s top priority and it’s important to reiterate this during times of crisis.

Step 2: Convene the task force, within the first 12 hours of a crisis—after the events of this past summer, we created a task force to help Jopwell organize and proactively respond to major events affecting our team, our community, and our country. Within the task force, there are subcommittees that help us deliver on this mission:

Resources—subgroup responsible for collecting and vetting the resources and tools we use to respond

Response—subgroup responsible for putting pen to paper and structuring Jopwell’s point of view

Execution—subgroup responsible for disseminating our response across various mediums