Camo, flags, and the Kraken: Experts decode the symbols of the Capitol insurrectionists

When insurrectionists stormed the Capitol last week, many came armed with weapons, but even more were adorned in symbols that were designed to shock, intimidate and project hate. There was an enormous noose and gallows, confederate flags, and a hoodie emblazoned with the words “Camp Auschwitz.”

President Donald Trump has long courted white supremacists and those who feel left behind in a diverse, multicultural America. Increasingly, Trump’s followers have been emboldened to wear explicit symbols of hate and violence. “The dog whistles in conservative politics have become bullhorns in the Trump era,” says Robert Rowland, professor of communications at the University of Kansas, who studies Trump’s rhetoric.

Looking closely at images of the rioters, you see everything from Bibles and Nordic runes to animal costumes and white supremacist references. Experts say many of these symbols are rich in history and meaning, revealing a lot about the ideologies of pro-Trump extremists. “This is a response to America actually becoming a democracy, where the laws of the nation apply to everyone,” says Robert Sanders, a retired U.S. Navy judge and a professor at the University of New Haven who specializes in national security. “This has never been the desire of some. And this was their way of showing it.”

Here, experts explain some of the key symbols that Trump supporters brought to Capitol Hill.

The noose

A shocking image that emerged from the riots was a large gallows and noose erected outside the Capitol. To many, this was a reference to lynching and the history of violence against Black people in the United States. But Rowland says it could also refer to a scene in a white supremacist novel published in 1978 called The Turner Diaries, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as the “bible of the racist right.” At one point in the book, white supremacists take control of California and proceed to lynch “race traitors” including journalists, politicians, and women in interracial relationships. These murders take place on a single day, describe as the “Day of the Rope.”

Camouflage

One of the most common symbols among rioters was camouflage as well as uniforms from previous eras of combat, including faded green helmets from World War II and Vietnam-era camouflage. Sanders says these outfits have become increasingly common among the far right as paramilitary militias devoted to white supremacy have grown tremendously since Obama’s first term. Sanders points out that not everyone who wears camouflage is in a militia, but this symbol ties them to the more militaristic wing of the far right movement. “They are trying to say that they are warriors for the white race,” says Sanders. “They’re saying they’re prepared for the fight ahead to support the purity of the white race and a white America.”

