‘We got a long way to go’: Netflix releases its first company inclusion report

In 2017, Netflix added “inclusion” as one of its cultural values—and to no one’s surprise, there was valid reason to do so.

At the time, Netflix’s U.S. workforce included only 6% Hispanic/Latinx and and 3.8% Black employees. Asian representation fared better at 25.9%—but all of the above paled in comparison to the 46.1% of white employees.

Enter Vernā Myers, a diversity and inclusion consultant with 20 years experience who joined Netflix in 2018 as its VP of inclusion strategy.

“This company impressed me not because it was perfect, but because it is after perfection, it is after growth, it is after improvement,” Myers says.

Myers and her team have been tasked with elevating inclusion internally at Netflix across racial and ethnic backgrounds, gender, sexual orientation, and so forth. Part of Myers’ work has culminated in Netflix’s first ever inclusion report, breaking down where the company stands now and the roadmap it’s put forward to do better. Along with the report is the short film Sowing the Seeds, which includes interviews from Netflix’s top brass and creators for the platform.

“We have a story to tell that will encourage other people to keep this work going and to recognize that it is a process,” Myers says. “What a lot of companies miss is that they haven’t given the full-time commitment to creating this work. And so it was just an opportunity for us to say, ‘We’re in it. We’re not perfect.’ Part of how we think about ourselves at Netflix is we got a long way to go.”

According to data compiled in the report, women currently make up nearly half of Netflix’s global workforce (47.1%), up from 40.3% in 2017. There was also a noticeable increase in technical roles for women in the company (from 27.1% to 34.9%) as well as in leadership positions (from 41.1% to 47.8%). In regards to race and ethnicity, Black employees in the United States saw the biggest leap since 2017, rising from 3.8% to 8%. Hispanic/Latinx employees increased from 6% to 8.1%.