Work-from-home worked well—here’s how to make a hybrid model successful, too

As more offices welcome employees back, it’s important to know what teams need to make a smooth transition.

By FastCo Works
The work-from-home transformation has gone pretty well during the pandemic, although it has not been without challenges. As teams transition back to the office, they’re going to face new needs and demands. But one key workplace attribute will be essential.

