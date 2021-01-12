AT&T is whittling down its confusing live TV streaming packages

AT&T is winding down its AT&T TV Now live streaming service, and will push customers toward its similar-but-different AT&T TV service instead. While existing AT&T TV Now customers can keep using the service, it’s no longer available to new subscribers. The telco announced the move on its website, where it was spotted by Variety.
Despite having nearly identical names, AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV were quite different. The former, which launched in late 2016 as DirecTV Now, offered a big bundle of channels with no contracts at prices competitive with other live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. The latter has been more of a direct replacement for AT&T’s satellite service, with a proprietary streaming box and two-year contracts that included significant price hikes at the halfway point.
With the winding down of AT&T TV Now, the telco appears to be dropping some of AT&T TV’s more consumer-hostile elements. Starting prices are higher than they used to be—a package with local channels and regional sports now starts at $70 per month—but no longer include long-term contracts with built-in price hikes. The proprietary streaming box is also optional, and while 20 hours of cloud DVR storage is included, an expansion to 500 hours is now a $10 per month add-on.
It’s worth noting that because YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV have all dropped regional Fox Sports networks from their lineups, AT&T TV is the last remaining way for cord-cutters to get those channels. And with the changes AT&T has made, it’s actually $10 per month cheaper than the version of AT&T TV Now that included Fox Sports regionals. The end of AT&T TV Now, in other words, is a positive development for cord-cutters who don’t want to miss local NBA and NHL games this season.