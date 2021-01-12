AT&T is whittling down its confusing live TV streaming packages

AT&T is winding down its AT&T TV Now live streaming service, and will push customers toward its similar-but-different AT&T TV service instead. While existing AT&T TV Now customers can keep using the service, it’s no longer available to new subscribers. The telco announced the move on its website , where it was spotted by Variety .

Despite having nearly identical names, AT&T TV Now and AT&T TV were quite different. The former, which launched in late 2016 as DirecTV Now, offered a big bundle of channels with no contracts at prices competitive with other live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. The latter has been more of a direct replacement for AT&T’s satellite service, with a proprietary streaming box and two-year contracts that included significant price hikes at the halfway point.

With the winding down of AT&T TV Now, the telco appears to be dropping some of AT&T TV’s more consumer-hostile elements. Starting prices are higher than they used to be—a package with local channels and regional sports now starts at $70 per month—but no longer include long-term contracts with built-in price hikes. The proprietary streaming box is also optional, and while 20 hours of cloud DVR storage is included, an expansion to 500 hours is now a $10 per month add-on.

It’s worth noting that because YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo TV have all dropped regional Fox Sports networks from their lineups, AT&T TV is the last remaining way for cord-cutters to get those channels. And with the changes AT&T has made, it’s actually $10 per month cheaper than the version of AT&T TV Now that included Fox Sports regionals. The end of AT&T TV Now, in other words, is a positive development for cord-cutters who don’t want to miss local NBA and NHL games this season.