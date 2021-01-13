New York Gov. Cuomo: Empty offices should become housing

Like many cities around the world, New York City has seen life drained from its commercial core, as offices have been left to sit nearly empty for months. These unoccupied offices raise a lot of questions about the future of work, the future of cities, and whether buildings built to hold offices will even make sense in a world so thoroughly upended by a pandemic. But they may also be offering some solutions.

According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State address on Monday, these empty office spaces could take on new lives and solve multiple problems in cities like New York.

“The housing problem in our cities has gotten worse. But the crisis of growing vacancies in our commercial property provides an opportunity,” Cuomo said. “We should convert vacant commercial space to supportive and affordable housing, and we should do it now.”

Without getting into details or specifying an explicit timeline, Cuomo pledged to propose legislation that will open a five-year window for the owners of offices and hotels to convert their buildings to residential uses.

This kind of conversion program is an idea that the Real Estate Board of New York has been advocating for months, as the pandemic has forced many offices to shutter completely and companies to reconsider how much space they really need going forward. REBNY senior vice president Paimaan Lodhi says this will likely lead to significant downsizing in offices, creating vacant spaces that could, under the right conditions, be converted to housing.

Older, less amenity-rich Class B and C office buildings could be relatively easy to convert, Lodhi says, and there’s roughly 150 million square feet worth of them in Manhattan alone. “If you were to just apply a conversion rate of 10% we think you could get something like 14,000 units built, and a pretty sizable portion of that could be affordable housing,” he says.

The immediate impact of the pandemic has revealed the potential for newly emptied space to be converted, according to REBNY, which is a trade organization representing building owners, builders, designers, and brokers. Though Lodhi acknowledges that there are still many questions about if and how companies will resume using their offices and the square footage they occupied before the pandemic, the rise of remote working and the cost of office space is likely to cause many companies to cut their space requirements significantly. The resulting emptiness would be a problem for the city, Lodhi says, with several office-heavy neighborhoods that could turn into economic dead zones. Turning the buildings into housing could be a way to revive these neighborhoods by bringing more people, and the businesses that serve them, to these parts of town beyond office hours.