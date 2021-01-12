Netflix’s rollout of its 2021 movies sends a message to rivals Disney, HBO

Last year, Netflix dropped a Twitter thread announcing its slate of 2020 movies. This year it’s upped the ante, perhaps sensing that in a world now populated by Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and others , the company needs to strut its stuff with a little more hoopla.

On Tuesday morning, the streamer dropped a slickly produced trailer on YouTube featuring the top original films coming to subscribers this year, with video snippets of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, and other A-listers joking around to promote their projects.

Those projects include: Red Notice, an action comedy starring The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot; Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!; The Woman in the Window, a psychological thriller starring Amy Adams, based on the novel of the same name; Yes Day, a family comedy starring Jennifer Garner, based on the children’s book; The Kissing Booth 3; Bruised, Halle Berry’s directorial debut; plus more than 60 additional titles studded with top talent.

Spliced together, the movies bolster the case that Netflix remains a premier destination for new feature films, even as streaming rivals HBO Max and Disney+ start nipping at its heels. Last month’s Disney Investor Day presentation, during which the company announced more than 50 new projects, was nothing if not a shot across the bow at Netflix. And HBO Max became a serious rival (finally) to Netflix when it was announced that all 17 of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films will debut on the platform.

But outwardly, at least, Netflix seems to be taking it all in stride. Tuesday’s trailer plainly states: Bring it. We’re not worried.