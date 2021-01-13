These are the best places to work in 2021, according to employees

After a tough year, it’s good to know that some employers are taking care of their workers. And some companies have done an exceptional job according to their employees—despite unprecedented challenges.

Those that rose to the top have been ranked on Glassdoor’s 13th annual Employees’ Choice Awards for the Best Places to Work across the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany. In the United States, the 100 Best Places to Work list features outstanding companies with 1,000 or more employees, while those with fewer are ranked in the 50 Best Small and Medium Companies list. The winners are ranked on a five-point scale based on the overall rating they received over the past year. For context, of the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company’s rating clocks in at 3.5, and the number one on the Top 100 list scored a 4.6.

High marks for large companies went to these top contenders:

Bain & Company (4.6 rating) NVIDIA (4.5 rating) In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating) HubSpot (4.5 rating) McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating) Google (4.5 rating) Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating) lululemon (4.5 rating) Microsoft (4.5 rating) H E B (4.4 rating)

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2021 are:

Life.Church (4.9 rating) Crew Carwash (4.9 rating) Ike (4.9 rating) Pariveda Solutions (4.9 rating) Malouf (4.9 rating)

Tech companies historically make up the bulk of the list of employers large and small. This year, though, there were only 28 tech companies making the grade, versus 31 last year. Other top industries across all lists are: retail, travel and tourism, and healthcare.

New to the list this year are Vans (No. 29, 4.4), Pfizer (No. 39, 4.3), PayPal (No. 59, 4.3). Salesforce is the only employer that made the cut on five lists: U.S. large, Canada, U.K., France, and Germany.

“COVID-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted. This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners,” he added.