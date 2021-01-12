Now you can order Girl Scout cookies with Grubhub. Here’s how

The COVID-19 pandemic will make the upcoming Girl Scout cookie season like no other.

This year, you can get your Thin Mints fix the same way you buy your artisanal fish tacos or deconstructed ramen—through a food delivery platform.

The Girl Scouts of the USA said today it is partnering with Grubhub to ensure that you can still get the sweet treats you look forward this time of year. (Hell, if you’ve gained the Quarantine 15, why not make it the Quarantine 20?)

The Grubhub option—both pick-up and delivery—is available in select markets with more to be added during the cookie season. You can see the full list on Grubhub’s dedicated Girl Scouts page.

“A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology,” GSUSA said in a written statement, adding that Grubhub is “waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing troops’ and councils’ proceeds.”

Keep this supply option in mind if you want to try the new cookie debuting in 2021. The Toast-Yay! is French toast-inspired and dipped in icing.

Last year’s cookie season was also partially impacted by the pandemic, and Girl Scouts opted for virtual cookie booths on social media and drive-through pick-up locations to keep the Samoas, Tagalongs, and Trefoils coming, GSUSA explains.