A new early-detection blood test marks a leap forward in the war on cancer

In his 1971 State of the Union Address, President Richard Nixon announced that he would ask Congress for $100 million to find a cure for cancer. “The time has come in America when the same kind of concentrated effort that split the atom and took man to the moon should be turned toward conquering this dread disease,” he said. “Let us make a total national commitment to achieve this goal.”

Nixon’s initiative resulted later that year in the National Cancer Act, which is now considered the starting point for the so-called war on cancer. It established the National Cancer Institute as part of the federal government and got the ball rolling on a number of important fronts, from establishing funding and spearheading research to building patient registries and even destigmatizing cancer in the public mind.

We’ve come a long way. Since then, we’ve learned much more about the disease, made significant strides in terms of detection and treatment, and successfully reduced certain cancer-causing behaviors, such as smoking. And with Joe Biden as President, the Cancer Moonshot program, which Biden established during the Obama administration, could once again make cancer a White House priority.

Still, nearly a half-century later, cancer remains the second-leading cause of death worldwide and is projected to become the first. About one in three women and one in two men can expect a diagnosis in their lifetimes, and the current death toll includes 600,000 Americans annually. While two vaccines for the novel coronavirus were developed and approved by the FDA in a little less than a year, a cure for cancer has remained so elusive for so long that it’s become something of a self-deprecating punchline in response to a compliment (“Thanks, but I’m not exactly curing cancer here”). As we approach the war on cancer’s 50-year mark, why has this disease been such a tough nut to crack?

THE PARADOX OF MEDICAL PROGRESS

“One of the reasons is that cancer is not one disease—it’s actually hundreds of different diseases,” says Dr. Deborah Schrag of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. “Some cancers are caused by viruses, like the HPV virus, which causes cervical cancer. Others are related to tobacco, like lung cancer; or obesity, like pancreas cancer; and so on. There are so many different risk factors and pathways that lead to many different diseases. So even though we often refer to cancer as one condition, it’s really an umbrella term.”

An additional complicating factor, ironically, is that medical progress in other areas, especially involving heart attacks and other forms of coronary disease, has extended human lifespans to the point where people now develop higher risks for cancer simply by virtue of living longer. “The cardiologists save their patients, and then they become the oncologists’ patients,” Schrag says. “Ultimately, our goal is to pass all that business along to the geriatricians.”

A GAME-CHANGING DEVELOPMENT

The biggest hurdle, medical professionals agree, has been that early-screening procedures are currently available in the U.S. for only five types of cancer that comprise just 29% of all cancer deaths: PSA tests for prostate cancer; colonoscopy for colorectal cancer; mammography for breast cancer; pap smears for cervical cancer; and low-dose CT scanning for people at high risk for lung cancer.