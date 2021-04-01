How a surprising discovery turned into a promising new early-detection test for cancer

In the fall of 2014, the healthcare company Illumina was conducting a study involving blood tests on about 150,000 pregnant women. The goal was to find DNA fragments in the women’s blood that might indicate chromosomal abnormalities in the fetuses they were carrying—abnormalities that could signal the presence of genetic disorders such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis.

A pathologist working on the tests noticed something odd in 10 of the blood samples. They didn’t show evidence of the chromosomal disorders the test was designed to find, but they indicated DNA abnormalities that she couldn’t make sense of. She saved those tests and shared them with Illumina’s chief medical officer at the time, Rick Klausner, a former director of the National Cancer Institute.

“So, I looked at them,” Klausner recalls. “And I said, ‘These women have cancer. I don’t know of anything else that changes the genome the way you’re showing me here.'” The research team followed up with the women, and sure enough, one had already been diagnosed with cancer subsequent to her blood test, and the others turned out to have cancer, just as Klausner predicted, even though they hadn’t yet shown any symptoms and appeared to be healthy.

That was the “Eureka!” moment that led to Galleri, a new multi-cancer early detection test from the healthcare company GRAIL, which was spun off from Illumina, with Klausner as a cofounder, in 2016 (Krausner also serves on GRAIL’s board of directors). GRAIL hopes that Galleri, which is expected to become commercially available in Q2 of 2021, could revolutionize cancer screening, potentially leading to major reductions in mortality and expense.

“THE BEAUTY OF MACHINE LEARNING”

Although the science behind Galleri is sophisticated, its underlying premise is straightforward. Up until now, in the U.S., there have been early-screening tests for only five types of cancer: PSA tests for prostate cancer; colonoscopy for colorectal cancer; mammography for breast cancer; pap smears for cervical cancer; and low-dose CT scanning for people at high risk for lung cancer. But dozens of other cancers—the ones for which no screening tests are available—are often detected only after they’ve begun to spread, making treatment more difficult. Galleri can help address that disparity via a single blood test that can detect multiple types of cancer and indicate where they’re located in the body, with high accuracy, which has the potential to greatly expand the number of cancer cases that are caught in their early, more treatable stages. An earlier version of Galleri demonstrated the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancers, as defined by the American Joint Committee on Cancer Staging Manual.

Scientists have long known that cancer cells shed DNA fragments into the bloodstream, but until recently were unable to discern those signals from background noise. Galleri uses machine learning—essentially, algorithms—to filter out that noise. “We’ve amassed some of the largest clinical data sets that link clinical data with genomic data,” says GRAIL chief medical officer and head of external affairs, Dr. Josh Ofman. “We use those to train our machine-learning algorithm, which can then look at these signals circulating in the blood—little fragments of DNA—and classify them as cancer or not cancer. And if cancer is detected, it will give you the likely origin of the cancer—pancreas or liver and so on—so the doctor has a very clear direction for where to look.”