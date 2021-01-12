How to redesign any outdoor space you have—even a fire escape

Editor’s note: This is part of Redesign Everything, a new series about creative ways to reinvigorate your life in the new year, whether it’s your wardrobe, your side hustle, or your Zoom bookshelf. Read the first two installments here and here .

COVID-19 rates are spiking around the United States, forcing many regions back into lockdown. In the summer and fall, people were able to spend time outside, even when the temperature started to drop. But now, in the middle of winter, many of us are well and truly homebound. It’s easy to feel gloomy about the long winter ahead, but Andrea Cochran, a prominent, award-winning landscape architect, believes there are plenty of ways to spend time outside, even if you live in a shoebox and the only outdoor space you have is a fire escape. “Staying connected to nature makes your home—and your world—just feel bigger,” she says.

Cochran has a gift for seeing connections between built space and the natural world that surrounds it. Each of her projects is designed to help people forge a deeper relationship with their environment, even in dense cities. She has helped define the Bay Area’s landscape design aesthetic through projects like the rooftop of Twitter’s San Francisco office, which creates greenery where employees can mingle in the heart of the city, and a lush children’s play space that looks onto San Francisco’s City Hall.

She brings this way of seeing the world to her own home, too. Throughout the pandemic, she has been living in Napa Valley, where she spends her days staring at a redwood tree, planting amaryllis bulbs on her counter, and enjoying the sounds of her neighbor’s children playing across the yard. Here are her tips for making the best use of any outdoor space you have during the pandemic winter.

Use Outdoor Spaces To Connect with Others

In Cochran’s experience, people tend to think of their gardens as private spaces and tend to be less creative about using spaces in full view of their neighbors. In busy cities, that might mean a fire escape or small deck; in more suburban spaces, that might be the front lawn. Cochran acknowledges that this is often because we’re trying to create distance and privacy from our neighbors. But during this period of social isolation, she suggests trying something else.

“It might be time to lower the hedges between ourselves and other people, both physically and metaphorically,” she says. “Outdoor spaces can be a way to forge connection with other people, which is something we all need right now.”

If you have a small front area, consider using it for something that will get you outside, where you’ll be able to see people walking down your street and say hello. In the cold months, you could jump rope or do a little workout there. Or set up a game, like bocce ball, croquet, or cornhole. When the weather begins to warm up, you might consider using the space to plant a small vegetable garden. “Many of us are feeling skittish about going to the grocery store, so this allows you to spend time outside while also putting food on the table,” Cochran says.