These are some of the new jobs emerging in 2021 and beyond

With the acceleration of technology adoption, new business models, and increased demand for certain skills and roles within organizations, the pandemic has changed much about the way we work, but it has also changed the very jobs we’re doing.

One example is the effect of remote work on the roles needed. As Stephanie Vozza recently wrote for Fast Company, more companies are hiring a director of remote work—as a senior position that oversees the needs of remote workers, which have skyrocketed during the pandemic. The role isn’t entirely new, but the level of seniority and a wide range of responsibilities for such leaders, including one recently advertised by Facebook, shows emerging need.

But that’s not the only role that’s emerging. Here are some of the roles we’ll see emerge in 2021 and beyond.

Roles to facilitate the new way of work

The pandemic led to somewhat of a mobility boom. City dwellers cooped up in small apartments made their way to the suburbs. Some took advantage of remote work to make a long-wanted move. Indeed has seen a 600% growth in the listing for “relocation assistant” from 2017 to 2020. Before the pandemic, growth was fueled by company moves to secondary cities, mostly for tax savings and a lower cost of living. However, in 2020, local governments sought relocation assistants to help low-income people who were facing eviction or homelessness, an Indeed report found.

In addition, new roles will emerge for the way we work now and the tools we use, says Jeanne Meister, founding partner of Future Workplace, a workplace consultancy, which coauthored 21 HR Jobs of the Future, an e-book about emerging jobs in human resources. Roles such as virtual reality immersion counselor and future of work leader will also help people navigate a changing workplace.

Logistics and warehouse professionals

The pandemic put enormous strain on the supply chain and spurred the growth of companies that deliver products, supplies, and materials. At Monster, the job platform is seeing an increase in all manner of logistics professionals, ranging from logistics specialists and coordinators to supply chain analysts. Even as the overall job market shed 140,000 jobs in December, employment in transportation and warehousing rose by 47,000. Monster’s data also confirm that logistics, warehouse, and supply chain professional demand is growing across the board.

Environmental sector jobs

Monster also predicts hiring will be up across the board in the environmental sector, primarily because of the priorities of new leadership in Washington, D.C. “Trends we anticipate seeing in the new year are a continuation of the crisis as it extends into this year. In addition, growth in environmental jobs is based on what happens in the new Congress. The environmental jobs are based on the Biden administration’s commitment to green jobs,” the company said in a statement.