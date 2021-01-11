These companies say they’re suspending donations to GOP members who opposed certifying Biden’s victory

A handful of big companies have begun to come out publicly to announce they will suspend donations to any of the 147 GOP members of Congress who opposed certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden last Wednesday.

Last Wednesday was, of course, not only the certification process, but the day when a group of pro-Trump insurrectionists—after months of GOP lawmakers pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen—violently stormed the Capitol Building, leading to the deaths of five people. Yet in the wake of the attack, 147 GOP members of Congress, including eight Senators, still voiced opposition to certifying Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

But now the actions by those 147 GOP members of Congress have cost them future political donations from some major companies, reports Reuters, including:

Marriott International

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

JPMorgan Chase

Citigroup

It should be noted that JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are not just suspending donations to the 147 lawmakers who opposed Biden’s certification. The two financial giants are also suspending all PAC donations to Republicans and Democrats in the upcoming months.

Announcing the measures, a Marriott spokesperson said, “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association had similar sentiments, announcing it “will suspend contributions to those lawmakers who voted to undermine our democracy.”

Beyond the suspension of donations from the above companies, the failed insurrection has cost others in the GOP dearly—namely the Trump administration. Since the attack on the Capitol, Trump, his campaign, and some of his enablers have been banned from a number of major online platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitch, and Shopify.