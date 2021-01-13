I don’t care about job titles, but potential employees seem obsessed with them

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. We never worried about titles, but we’re recruiting outsiders, and titles seem to matter a lot. How do I manage titles? How many layers of management should we have?

—Founder of a company growing from 50 to 100 people

Dear Founder,

You are noticing something very interesting—how the importance of titles changes as a company scales. In the early days at Yahoo! there were not titles. Cofounder David Filo wanted everybody to be contributors. That works for a time, but the bigger a company gets the more structure it needs. It becomes like Lord of the Flies without any order.

That said, when it comes to titles at early-stage companies, less is generally more. If someone has a “manager” or “senior vice president” title, that has to be for the right reasons—reasons that have to do with scale and scope.

This can be very complex. Founders have to think about what they are trying to achieve with titles. Titles are tied to your culture. Sales-oriented companies prioritize titles more because having the right title helps get you in the door to the customer at the right level.