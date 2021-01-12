How to ease into a healthful and sustainable digital detox

It’s no secret that the pandemic has accelerated our already ultra-digital culture. Daily online content consumption has more than doubled globally , according to the marketing and advertising source World Advertising Research Center, as COVID-19 restrictions shift our work and social interactions to take place over the internet. It’s become more difficult than ever to separate ourselves from constant digital stimulation—from our laptops to our smartphones and TVs, we are always jumping from one screen to the next.

It takes effort to carve out time away from devices when our home and work environment has molded into one and there is little freedom for other activities outside of our screens. But as we start a new year, it’s important to set and maintain digital boundaries to avoid burnout, as well as give our eyes a needed blue-light break.

Give the phone a rest

One of the easiest bad habits to fall into is checking your phone immediately when you wake up. It comes as a natural instinct, since most people use their phones as their alarms. However, this leads into checking work emails, Slack messages, and social media channels from the moment we open our eyes. This immediate overload of information can start our day off with a sense of urgency, obligation, and worry.

Try investing in an alarm clock, and leave your phone outside of your bedroom so you don’t reach for it as soon as you wake up. Leaving your phone by your work computer can be a good reminder that the phone doesn’t need to open until your laptop does and your workday officially begins. Instead, spend this time in the morning in a quiet and calm environment that sets you up for the day ahead.

Set boundaries to offline hours

If you’re feeling as though your offline hours aren’t being respected by your colleagues, it’s important to address this head-on. While breaching sensitive topics like boundaries can be uncomfortable, communicating authentically and transparently will make the conversation go a lot smoother. In any discussion where there’s room for misunderstanding, it’s always best to have it in person rather than over email to avoid your words being misconstrued. As many of us are working remotely, opt for a call with video over just audio, to maximize personal connection.

Finally, don’t beat around the bush. Misunderstandings can live and thrive under the surface if not worked through. At the software company where I’m an executive, we regularly practice “putting the moose on the table.” A spin on the “elephant in the room,” it means we encourage each other to put those uncomfortable, scary, and sometimes awkward topics on the table and talk them out.

If you preface a conversation by saying you want to speak transparently and openly about a concern, this will help to avoid any confusion or lack of clarity. Further, being open and honest will also help to establish a relationship of trust and respect.